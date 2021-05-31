Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 517.0 days.
FRCEF stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.16.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
