Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 517.0 days.

FRCEF stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.16.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.