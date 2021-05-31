Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. 425,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

