Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $65,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Five Below stock opened at $184.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

