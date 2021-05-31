First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of FMY stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

