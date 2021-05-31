First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.95% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $31.80 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

