First Keystone Co. (FKYS) to Issue Dividend of $1.08 on June 30th

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. First Keystone has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About First Keystone
