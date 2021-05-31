Financial Review: Entera Bio (ENTX) and Its Competitors

Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Entera Bio to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entera Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entera Bio Competitors 1112 4410 9730 185 2.58

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.38%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 -$9.98 million -5.87 Entera Bio Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.16

Entera Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04% Entera Bio Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Risk and Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entera Bio rivals beat Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

