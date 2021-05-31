Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2,867.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

