Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,090 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

