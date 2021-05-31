Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $936,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 32.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $590.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.24 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

