Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

