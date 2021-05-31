Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 358 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $78.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

