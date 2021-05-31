Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 300 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.92).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,364.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 569.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.