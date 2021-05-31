Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Facebook were worth $361,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day moving average of $282.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

