Experty Price Hits $0.0930 on Top Exchanges (EXY)

Experty (CURRENCY:EXY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Experty has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Experty has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Experty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Experty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Experty (CRYPTO:EXY) is a coin. Experty’s total supply is 79,404,564 coins and its circulating supply is 27,088,352 coins. The official website for Experty is experty.io/en . Experty’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Experty’s official message board is medium.com/@experty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty is a cryptocurrency-based knowledge sharing application that allows experts to monetize their skills through a skype-like voice and video experience. Payments are handled through an automated smart contract system using Experty’s native currency EXY, an Ethereum-based token. “

