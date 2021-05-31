Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

