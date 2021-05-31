Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 million.

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. Also, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,641 shares of company stock valued at $101,377. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

