Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

