Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.40.

TSE ERO opened at C$28.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.55 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.25.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

