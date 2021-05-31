EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Up 48.0% in May

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPRSQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,692. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
