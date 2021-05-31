EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Up 48.0% in May

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPRSQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,692. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

