Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 378,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,914. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
