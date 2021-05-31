Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 378,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,914. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Truist reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

