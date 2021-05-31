Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Entegris by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 152,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

