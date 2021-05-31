Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $136.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.58 million and the highest is $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $101.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $523.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 169,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

