Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 42.6% in May

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 29th total of 243,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus by 130.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

