Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Shares of ENDP stock remained flat at $$5.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.44. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.