Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $849.95 Million

Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $849.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.26 million to $850.58 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $514.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 90,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

