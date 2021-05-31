Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EBRPY opened at $21.07 on Friday. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.