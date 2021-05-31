Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of EBRPY opened at $21.07 on Friday. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.
About Ebro Foods
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.