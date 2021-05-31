EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $61,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

NYSE:EGP opened at $158.08 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.47 and a 1 year high of $159.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

