Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $149.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.50. 491,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,723. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52. Dover has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

