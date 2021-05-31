DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce sales of $70.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $71.90 million. DMC Global posted sales of $43.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $278.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

BOOM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.96 million, a PE ratio of -155.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In other DMC Global news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $1,007,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

