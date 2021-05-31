Diversified Trust Co Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

EPD opened at $23.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

