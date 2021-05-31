Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.37.

DPZ opened at $426.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.71 and a 200-day moving average of $385.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

