Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $3,094,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,917 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. 457,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.