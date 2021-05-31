DDKoin (DDK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,579.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $904,188.40 and $13,579.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017823 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.