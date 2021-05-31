Davis R M Inc. Sells 609 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $411.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $388.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

