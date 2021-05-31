Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Shares of COST stock traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.27. 4,682,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.