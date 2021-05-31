Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $83,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.14. 82,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,383. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $163.14 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

