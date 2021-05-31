D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Trimmed by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $95.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

