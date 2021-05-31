Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 912,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CYRN opened at $0.61 on Monday. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

