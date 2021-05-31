Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the lowest is $5.24 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.28. 867,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.25. Cummins has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

