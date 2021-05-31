Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 346.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,173,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,183 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $158,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NYSE:C traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.71. 14,394,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,569,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

