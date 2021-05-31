Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,973,856 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 373.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $227,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. 45,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,533. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

