Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.42.

CR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.18. The company had a trading volume of 423,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,023. The company has a market cap of C$176.99 million and a P/E ratio of -18.15. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

