Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.49. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.