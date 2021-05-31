Contrasting Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 8 7 0 2.47 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $266.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 776.92%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Insulet.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.93% 1.52% 0.50% Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Ra Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 19.76 $6.80 million $0.10 2,696.70 Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 2.40 -$36.04 million ($21.22) -0.15

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insulet beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light and is used as a tool in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.