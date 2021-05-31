Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.24. 1,629,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,549. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.