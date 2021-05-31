Condor Capital Management Makes New $30,000 Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,418,000.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

