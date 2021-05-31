Compound Price Reaches $401.72 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $216.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,220,695 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

