Comparing Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 6 0 2.56 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.66% 6.69% 2.62% Biostage N/A -397.22% -192.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.74 $1.95 billion $0.92 14.89 Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Biostage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune diseases and oncology; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operated 89 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 46 hospitals, 70 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project consulting and development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.