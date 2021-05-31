Comparing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DirectView shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EchoStar and DirectView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24% DirectView N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and DirectView’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.27 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -66.23 DirectView $4.11 million 0.13 -$10.03 million N/A N/A

DirectView has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EchoStar and DirectView, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 DirectView 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.88%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than DirectView.

Risk & Volatility

EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DirectView has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EchoStar beats DirectView on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

DirectView Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions. It also develops customized software programs; and DirectView Security App, a mobile application to enable full remote management of deployed surveillance devices, such as positioning cameras, setting recording parameters, and replay of selected video. This division serves transportation, hospitality, industrial, educational, and residential markets. The Video Conferencing Services division provides multipoint video conferencing, network integration, custom room design, staffing, document conferencing, and IP/Web conferencing services that enable its clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is also involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, sale and installation of video equipment, and sale of maintenance agreements. This division provides its services to organizations, such as professional service firms, investment banks, high tech companies, law firms, investor relations firms, and other domestic and multinational companies in commercial, government, medical, and educational sectors. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Website. DirectView Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

